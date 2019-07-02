Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Position in Covenant Transport I (CVTI) Has Increased by $461,754 as Market Valuation Declined; Assetmark Upped Its Starbucks Com (SBUX) Holding by $3.98 Million

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 53,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 515,468 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.32M, up from 461,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 7.94 million shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 18/05/2018 – Starbucks plans ambitious growth in China amid US trade tensions; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Covenant Transport I (CVTI) by 256.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 25,653 shares as the company's stock declined 25.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,653 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $677,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Covenant Transport I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 128,413 shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 43.38% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.81% the S&P500.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $75,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold CVTI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 4.86% more from 10.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,082 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 164 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Acadian Asset Llc has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 383,084 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 275,899 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). 50,388 were reported by Citadel Limited Liability Company. 1,100 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Group Inc owns 7,867 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bowling Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% or 57,342 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 208,294 shares. Renaissance Limited Co accumulated 63,200 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 27,078 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI).

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 44,651 shares to 170,349 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:WPX) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Junto Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 307,653 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Bank Of The West has 0.24% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 27,975 shares. Joel Isaacson & Lc holds 3,456 shares. Hills State Bank And Trust invested in 38,039 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc accumulated 141,647 shares. Madison owns 521,464 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 0.26% or 11,274 shares in its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Silvercrest Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mycio Wealth Limited Com owns 3,601 shares. Guggenheim Llc has 0.38% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 626,273 shares. Shaker Investments Oh reported 19,120 shares stake. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reported 4,158 shares stake. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc reported 1.99% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. $10.26M worth of stock was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64M.