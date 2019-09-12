Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Lowered Position in 3M (Put) (MMM) as Shares Declined; Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Capital Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 178,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.10M, down from 182,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $233.99. About 1.11 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in 3M (Put) (MMM) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in 3M (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $170.73. About 1.15 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 17,396 shares to 79,415 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in High Income Oppty Fd Inc (HIO) by 94,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Sector Spdr Tr Healthcare (XLV).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $3.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.15M shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $15.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp. (Put) (NYSE:HES) by 87,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.67 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.