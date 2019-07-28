Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Lifted Its Williams Cos (WMB) Holding; Borgwarner (BWA) Holder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Raised Its Position

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos (WMB) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 19,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 146,097 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 126,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 20.25 million shares traded or 198.11% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 27,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 725,487 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87 million, up from 698,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 2.91 million shares traded or 72.94% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts owns 43,597 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Canal Insurance, a South Carolina-based fund reported 139,300 shares. Brinker Cap Inc owns 42,735 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 90,558 were accumulated by Markston Intl Limited Liability Company. 2.19M are held by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1,002 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp owns 1.39M shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 2.35 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 235,589 shares. Bahl & Gaynor owns 2.50 million shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rare Infrastructure Limited has 12.62% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mai Cap Management owns 117,240 shares. Oppenheimer Co has invested 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 237,346 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 18,311 shares.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Cp (Put) (NYSE:PGR) by 147,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $18.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) by 22,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,250 shares, and cut its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gold Prices Gained on Middle East Tension, Rate Cut Expectations – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise as Fed Talks Points to Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Prices Jump as U.S. Navy Shoots Down Iranian Drone – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Williams Companies: Solidly Positioned For Natural Gas Production Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Reports Second Quarter 2019 US GAAP Net Earnings Of $0.83 Per Diluted Share, Or $1.00 Per Diluted Share Excluding Non-Comparable Items – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 81,084 shares to 759,093 shares, valued at $40.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,506 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 62,272 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Amica Mutual Insur Company invested in 0.04% or 8,168 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 17,341 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 417,560 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Franklin Res Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 1.68 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 30,508 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 76,738 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.02% or 254,487 shares. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,127 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Limited Liability has 1.39% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cornerstone Advsr reported 397 shares. Waddell Reed Financial holds 2.57 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.