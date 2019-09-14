Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Lifted Its Bottomline Tech Del (Call) (EPAY) Position by $3.68 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Inogen (INGN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Trexquant Investment LP Lowered Its Holding by $883,476

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del (Call) (EPAY) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 83,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 333,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.76 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 32,541 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 41.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 13,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 19,096 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, down from 32,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 1.24 million shares traded or 132.93% up from the average. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED

Analysts await Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 68.49% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.73 per share. INGN’s profit will be $5.05 million for 52.62 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Inogen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold INGN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 0.38% more from 22.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 139,147 shares. 13,051 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Com invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 34,500 shares. Pnc Grp has 1,759 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 275 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Dafna Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.58% or 23,000 shares in its portfolio. Summit Creek Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 1.55% stake. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 278,960 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Tekla Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 14,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ameriprise reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 28,131 shares. Redmond Asset Llc owns 23,227 shares.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 19,934 shares to 35,422 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duluth Hldgs Inc by 58,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Limited Liability reported 521,435 shares stake. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Comerica Financial Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 24,572 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 468,290 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 468,756 are held by Ameriprise Fin. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 0.01% or 5,938 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 1.21M shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). North Star Asset Management reported 752,371 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Gp Inc has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Morgan Stanley invested in 177,532 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 36,745 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).