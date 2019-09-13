Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Lifted Cms Energy (CMS) Holding; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Lifted Its Position

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 41,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 84,212 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, up from 42,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 1.02M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 91.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 150,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The hedge fund held 314,999 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.24 million, up from 164,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $61.12. About 466,698 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 06/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Praises New, Patient-Centered CMS Initiatives; 25/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley, Ernst Lead Iowa Delegation Members in Urging CMS to Repeal Guidance Hindering Iowa’s Individual; 17/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: CMS teacher was driving car that struck student walking to stopped school bus; 13/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 81. Interim Reporting; 26/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Administrator Verma Unveils New Strategy to Fuel Data-driven Patient Care, Transparency; 26/04/2018 – MatrixCare Platform Supports Newly Proposed CMS Requirements for `Promoting Interoperability’; 19/03/2018 – CMS and Commercial Insurers Extend Coverage of Oncomine Dx Target Test to more than 160 Million U.S. Lives; 10/04/2018 – Admired High School Principal Joins CMS Technology Partners K12 Education Division; 10/05/2018 – Consumers Energy Signs Large Deal at Switch’s Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Holdco Bv (NYSE:CSTM) by 100,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 65,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,500 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

More important recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scout Invs Inc holds 1.51 million shares. First Fin Corporation In reported 0.11% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 1,067 shares. Destination Wealth has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blb&B Lc accumulated 54,387 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsrs owns 40,342 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 52,537 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp Incorporated reported 10,763 shares stake. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr has 13,915 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 240,484 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prns owns 4,999 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.02% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) or 449,237 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.05% or 54,722 shares. Magellan Asset Management reported 228,722 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 731 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought $33,264.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s Really Going to Drive Carvana’s Growth – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AstraZeneca’s Farxiga Gets Fast Track Tag for Renal Outcome – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “USAT: Why Chipotle Stock Just Dropped 5% – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Restaurant Brands International Stockâ€™s Market Keeps Growing – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ware2Go Launches Suite Of Supply Chain Optimization Tools – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 45,603 shares to 41,583 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 3,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,755 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerce National Bank stated it has 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.74 million shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.48% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 0.14% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 8,060 were reported by Check Capital Mngmt Inc Ca. Parkside Bankshares & Tru has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 5,954 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 100,638 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. California-based Wespac Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com reported 174,392 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 15,421 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.22M shares.