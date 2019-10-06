Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (Call) (GS); Foyston Gordon & Payne Lifted Its Position in The Hershey Co. (HSY) by $2.58 Million as Market Value Rose

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in The Hershey Co. (HSY) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 19,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 73,419 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, up from 54,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in The Hershey Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $157.51. About 874,182 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 24/04/2018 – After 124 years, Hershey tries to be more than just a chocolate company (again); 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N -GIVEN THE PATTERN OF LAST YEAR’S GROSS MARGIN INFLATIONARY PRESSURES, EXPECT TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN 2ND HALF OF YEAR ON A YOY BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Says Net Sales to Rise Toward Lower End of Guidance — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 25/04/2018 – Hershey is grappling with the same concern its founder was in 1929: Is chocolate enough?; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING TO REPAY PORTION OF COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUED TO FUND AMPLIFY SNACK BRANDS DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Sees 2018 Sales Growth Toward Lower End of Prior 5%-7% Forecast; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.73-EPS $4.98

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (Call) (GS) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.23M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $200.8. About 2.99 million shares traded or 30.81% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – FORMER TRUMP ADVISER, GOLDMAN PRESIDENT COHN SPEAKS ON CNBC; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Scher Sees Appetite for Big LBOs Within Constraints (Video); 19/03/2018 – Patient Access Solutions Inc. Retains New Traditional IR Firm; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS PABLO SALAME, ISABELLE EALET TO RETIRE IN JUNE; 24/05/2018 – Goldman off the hook for losses in controversial derivatives deal; 11/04/2018 – AZORA ALTUS – GOLDMAN SACHS AND UBS LIMITED TO ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF THE OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.4% On Year; 10/04/2018 – Goldman predicts the electric car company will likely be forced to raise additional capital as soon as the third quarter; 12/03/2018 – Solomon wins power struggle to emerge as Goldman heir; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS 17.2%, DOWN FROM THE FULL YEAR RATE OF 61.5% FOR 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm invested in 5,963 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.53% or 3,337 shares. Mai reported 3,964 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Comm holds 0.25% or 47,287 shares in its portfolio. Ent Serv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Piedmont Investment owns 5,031 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ltd Ca holds 0.1% or 2,139 shares in its portfolio. Swift Run Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 6.31% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 3.04% or 164,958 shares in its portfolio. Next Financial Group has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Reilly Llc has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wellington Shields And Llc holds 0.16% or 1,650 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation stated it has 6,229 shares. Invesco reported 4.91 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited has 4,692 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dow Titans Breaking Higher – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on October 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Sachs – Moving From Wall Street To Main Street – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Earnings: Not a Great First Quarter, but Much to Look Forward to – Motley Fool” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Incoming Wells Fargo CEO: ‘I certainly didn’t anticipate this opportunity coming along’ – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $3.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 15,270 shares to 9,730 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,500 shares, and cut its stake in Conoco Phillips (Put) (NYSE:COP).

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $536.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 54,471 shares to 129,600 shares, valued at $16.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hershey Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results; Updates 2019 Net Sales and Earnings Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hershey closes on ONE Brands deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hershey Announces Investments in Emerging Snacking Businesses – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hershey: A Good Opportunity To Take Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hershey Stock: This Dividend Stock Could Deliver Sweet Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL had sold 236,780 shares worth $30.78 million on Tuesday, May 21.