Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Increases Position in Bristol Myers (BMY); Visa (V) Shareholder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Decreased Its Position by $1.03 Million

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers (BMY) by 550% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 5.36 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAl as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 8:30 PM; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – BMY ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 6,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,444 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, down from 85,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $183.6. About 1.82M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.54% stake. Ironwood Ltd stated it has 335 shares. Research has 385,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Doliver LP holds 12,714 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Kessler Invest Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 15,013 shares. 30,590 were accumulated by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Lc invested in 0.13% or 9,838 shares. Weybosset & Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,843 shares. 197,702 are held by Boston Ltd Liability. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.91% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Colonial invested in 2.82% or 95,284 shares. Horizon Invest Ser Lc holds 0.23% or 2,165 shares. Wisconsin Mgmt Limited Liability owns 36,914 shares or 5.13% of their US portfolio. 2.03 million are owned by Prudential Inc. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 44,220 shares or 0.89% of the stock.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,994 shares to 151,741 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.21B for 32.10 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 4,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) by 22,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,250 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Texas Yale Cap Corp has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Kentucky-based Harvey Inv Lc has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc stated it has 2.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Franklin Res holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5.85 million shares. Philadelphia holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 37,599 shares. Menta has 13,490 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Choate reported 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 667,369 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.18% or 470,517 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corp invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gabalex Capital Mngmt Llc reported 1.72% stake. Aqr Management Limited Liability holds 0.42% or 8.50M shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca accumulated 10,814 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

