Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Citigroup (C) Holder Welch Capital Partners Lowered Holding

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 83,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 134,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 217,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.60M shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 05/03/2018 – Citi Economic Surprise Comparison by Region; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc. (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump attacks spur Amazon […]; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 18/05/2018 – AIRTEL AND AMAZON INDIA INTRODUCE AFFORDABLE 4G SMARTPHONES AT PRICE STARTING AT 3399 RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 27/03/2018 – Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 09/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Reorganizes Series-Development Team Under Jennifer Salke, Names Albert Cheng Co-Head of TV; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 25/04/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Amazon Stock Really Worth All the Hype After Prime Day Buzz? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How CVS Wants To Be Less Like A Pharmacy Chain And More Like Amazon – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook testing resale of subscription VOD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Limited Company owns 5,352 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Incorporated has invested 1.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bell National Bank & Trust reported 784 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Liability owns 126 shares. Mar Vista Prtn Limited Liability Com stated it has 64,133 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 29,668 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Light Street Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 6.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Athena Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 422 shares. Colonial Tru reported 6,828 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp has 71,434 shares. Boys Arnold And invested in 0.32% or 1,203 shares. The New York-based Trb Advisors Lp has invested 3.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ashford Cap reported 887 shares stake.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) by 154,750 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 325,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 911,382 were reported by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. Cidel Asset Management holds 0.07% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 2.14 million shares. Roanoke Asset Management New York stated it has 1.78% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.46% or 186.86M shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 677,656 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn invested 0.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Beach Counsel Inc Pa reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Advisor Prtnrs Lc stated it has 72,642 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. 7,512 are held by Duncker Streett &. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 3.75M shares. Factory Mutual Ins owns 1.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.32 million shares. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communication Lc has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 61,650 shares. Elkhorn Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 14,000 shares. Hilltop Hldg has 7,172 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.