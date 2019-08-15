Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Increased Wal (WMT) Holding By $1.80 Million; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Wal (WMT) stake by 185.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc acquired 18,550 shares as Wal (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 28,550 shares with $2.78 million value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Wal now has $321.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 6.03% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $112.6. About 16.26M shares traded or 178.29% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 26/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Tesco veteran to head Walmart’s Jet.com as US grocery wars flare; 20/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S G4S EXPECTS CASH BUSINESS GROWTH IN DEVELOPED ECONOMIES TO OUTPACE EMERGING COUNTRIES IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 14/03/2018 – WALMART U.S. STORES CEO FORAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – WALMART TARGETING MORE THAN 10% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YEAR END; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q EPS 72c; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 10/04/2018 – WALMART – POSTMATES TO “POWER” WALMART’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PROGRAM IN CHARLOTTE, NC; 25/04/2018 – Walmart deal offers last good exit ramp for small Flipkart investors; 30/04/2018 – WALMART SEES NON-CASH LOSS OF ABOUT $2B ON ASDA DEAL

Among 4 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synovus Financial has $49 highest and $40 lowest target. $43.25’s average target is 26.80% above currents $34.11 stock price. Synovus Financial had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Sunday, February 24. Stephens maintained Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. See Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $42.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/02/2019 Broker: Keefe Bruyette & Woods Rating: Buy New Target: $49 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Among 16 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has $12500 highest and $102 lowest target. $112.81’s average target is 0.19% above currents $112.6 stock price. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 27 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WMT in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Hold” rating by Daiwa Securities on Friday, February 22.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 113,215 shares to 170,385 valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:WPX) stake by 1.07M shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Golar Lng Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:GLNG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart +5% after hiking profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walmart Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spotlight on Walmart’s margins – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Synovus Bank that provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $5.35 billion. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. It has a 10.05 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 858,648 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video)

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synovus +2.8% after Evercore ISI turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.