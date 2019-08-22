Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Increased Louisiana Pacific Corp. (LPX) Holding; Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) SI Increased By 3.08%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) had an increase of 3.08% in short interest. PEI’s SI was 27.12M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.08% from 26.31M shares previously. With 1.45 million avg volume, 19 days are for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s short sellers to cover PEI’s short positions. The SI to Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s float is 50.81%. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.73. About 691,986 shares traded. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has declined 42.61% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PEI News: 18/04/2018 – PREIT – YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARABLE STORE SALES IN ITS PORTFOLIO WERE UP 8.2% THROUGH FEBRUARY; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 29/05/2018 – PREIT – EXECUTION OF MODIFICATION & EXTENSION OF $400 MLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND 2 $150 MLN 5-YEAR TERM LOANS; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Modifies, Extends $400 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.4% Position in Pennsylvania REIT; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Has No Material Debt Maturities Until 2021; 20/03/2018 PREIT Announces Dynamic Remerchandising at Dartmouth Mall as Part of Ongoing Commitment to Enhancing the Shopper Experience; 29/05/2018 – PREIT – PRICING, CAPACITY AND VALUATIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED ON FACILITIES; MATURITY NOW IN 2023; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Modifies, Extends Two of Its $150 Million 5-Yr Term Loans

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Louisiana Pacific Corp. (LPX) stake by 147.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc acquired 36,799 shares as Louisiana Pacific Corp. (LPX)’s stock rose 5.49%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 61,799 shares with $1.51 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Louisiana Pacific Corp. now has $2.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.57. About 727,304 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $366.03 million. The firm manages owns, manages, develops, acquires, and leases mall and power and strip centers primarily in the Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides management, leasing, and development services to affiliate and third party property owners.

More notable recent Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PREIT reports leasing progress on Philadelphia project, others – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why PREIT Is Dropping on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Mall REIT Stocks Just Plunged: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PREIT Expands Fitness Options in its Portfolio with Addition of Planet Fitness at Moorestown Mall – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

