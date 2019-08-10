Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Increased Its Holding in Proofpoint (PFPT) by $1.82 Million as Shares Rose; Franklin Electric Co (FELE) Holder Channing Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $16.67 Million as Shares Declined

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 386,509 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 326,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 806,148 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.19 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Franklin Electric Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 104,958 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has declined 0.62% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applications; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 41C; 22/03/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO FELE.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.27-EPS $2.37 From Previous Guidance of EPS $2.16-EPS $2.28; 03/04/2018 – New Franklin Electric SpecPAK™ Pressure Boosting System Simplifies Multi-Pump Specification & Installation; 03/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Appoints Paul Chhabra as Vice President, Global Product Supply; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raising 2018 Rev Guidance Due to Strong Start to Year in Water and Fueling Systems Segments, Better Than Expected Sequential Growth in Distribution; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC SEES FY EPS $2.27 TO $2.37, EST. $2.23; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric 1Q EPS 45c

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group (Call) (NYSE:AIG) by 451,700 shares to 878,200 shares, valued at $37.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sailpoint Technologies Holdi by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FELE’s profit will be $33.82 million for 15.58 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 189,176 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $31.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 111,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,498 shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI).