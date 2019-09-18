Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Holds Stake in Ford (Put) (F); Tjx Compan(Tjx) (TJX) Shares Rose While Psagot Investment House LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $655,200

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Ford (Put) (F) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.25 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ford (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 15.33 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/03/2018 – Ford says it will beat Toyota in hybrids by 2021 with Mustangs and trucks; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES PROSPECTUS; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS NOW EXPECT 8 PCT ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY 2020, TWO YEARS EARLIER THAN PREVIOUS TARGET; 24/04/2018 – Wagner® Brake Releases First-to-Market Pads for Popular Ford and Toyota Vehicles, Expands Total Product Offerings across VIO; 02/04/2018 – CALIAN GROUP LTD – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER KEVIN FORD SUFFERED A CARDIOVASCULAR EVENT OVER EASTER WEEKEND; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2, Afrms 2 Rtgs On 2 Ford Credit Auto Ls Trst Dls; 30/04/2018 – Detroit Bureau: Ford Board May Vote Next Week on Purchase of Abandoned Detroit Train Station; 22/03/2018 – Ford Expands Partnership With Indian Car Maker; 08/05/2018 – In Next Podcast, Famous New York City Cop, Bo Dietl, Calls On Ford Executive Elena Ford To Apologize To Him And His Investigato

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Tjx Compan(Tjx) (TJX) by 18.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 56,420 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, down from 69,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Compan(Tjx) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.57 billion market cap company. It closed at $55.89 lastly. It is down 12.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fibrogen Inc by 28,500 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Pharm (NASDAQ:INCY) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. On Monday, July 29 LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 10,000 shares. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford: Don’t Fear The Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “2020 Escape Seeks To Break Ford Free Of Pickup Truck Profit Trap – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: F, GM, TWLO, MNST – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amira Nature Foods, Ltd Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 20-F Filing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 2 Big Reasons Ford Stock Looks Good on This Dip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,583 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na holds 1,805 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 8,750 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Sterling Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Lpl Financial Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fifth Third Bank accumulated 198,405 shares. Narwhal holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 131,700 shares. 27,569 were reported by Girard Prns. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.03% or 39,364 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bankshares Tru Division holds 267,661 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Communication accumulated 69,196 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Petrus Tru Lta has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumer Di(Xly (XLY) by 10,070 shares to 224,455 shares, valued at $26.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P (Xhb (XHB) by 13,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (Acwi) (ACWI).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS throws in the towel on bear TJX call – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TJX Companies sized up after sales miss – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eulav Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 535,000 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Fil Limited has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bartlett Lc reported 1.10M shares. Addenda reported 123,762 shares. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Oppenheimer And Com owns 100,778 shares. 46,773 were accumulated by Btg Pactual Global Asset. Chesley Taft And Associate Llc invested in 0.25% or 60,252 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In invested in 303,639 shares or 0.82% of the stock. South Street Advsrs Lc holds 3.88% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 246,110 shares. Brinker holds 0.4% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 205,110 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Lc has 202,296 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 75,128 shares. Legacy Private Tru Communications invested in 11,364 shares or 0.07% of the stock.