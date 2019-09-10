Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Holds Position in Axis Cptl Hldngs Stk (Call) (AXS); Transdigm Group (TDG) Market Valuation Rose While Highvista Strategies Decreased by $679,500 Its Position

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $20.33 during the last trading session, reaching $513.58. About 425,495 shares traded or 34.18% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Axis Cptl Hldngs Stk (Call) (AXS) by 158.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 271,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 441,700 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.20M, up from 170,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Axis Cptl Hldngs Stk (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 464,535 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.15

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $252.40M for 27.38 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 36,150 shares. Barometer Mngmt Inc accumulated 16,260 shares. Chevy Chase Inc invested in 0.08% or 40,583 shares. Manor Road Capital Partners Limited Com stated it has 75,000 shares or 5.94% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase holds 139,850 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 82 shares. Capital Int Sarl holds 1.41% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 24,823 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 724 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.64% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 25,650 shares. Triple Frond Prns Ltd Llc reported 212,162 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 149,572 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability invested in 17 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 131,182 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 1,825 shares.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $122.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 6,300 shares to 13,100 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 75,500 shares to 111,700 shares, valued at $13.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,000 shares, and cut its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews Corporation reported 4,343 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% stake. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 8,321 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability owns 48,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wasatch Advisors holds 0.05% or 79,202 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Kennedy Cap Management accumulated 0.03% or 26,481 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.14% or 170,901 shares in its portfolio. Lomas Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 167,647 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 119,115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). First Manhattan holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 79,121 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 66,574 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.