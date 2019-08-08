Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Has Lowered as Stock Declined; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Continues to Hold Position in Pg&E (PCG)

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 4.84 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 3.79M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 100,000 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Res Prop (NYSE:EQR) by 120,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI).

