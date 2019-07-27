Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Holding in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Decreased as Market Value Declined; Cytosorbents (CTSO) Stake Lifted by Skylands Capital Llc

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 140,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 636,050 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 495,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 66,423 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 18.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – EXPECT SECOND QUARTER 2018 PRODUCT SALES TO EXCEED PRODUCT SALES REPORTED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Reports on the Successful 5th International CytoSorb Users Meeting and 38th ISICEM Critical Care Conference; 04/04/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND ONGOING OPS AND TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS; 20/04/2018 – DJ CytoSorbents Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSO); 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 14/05/2018 – CytoSorb® Adds Bilirubin and Myoglobin Reduction to European Union Approved Indications for Use; 08/03/2018 – Cytosorbents 2017 Loss/Shr 32c; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 74.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 24,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 32,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 2.92M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CTSO shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 8.04 million shares or 0.87% less from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 10,576 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 1.37M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 11,140 shares. Crow Point Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 55,026 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications owns 0% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 7,256 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 46,733 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0.02% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Co holds 15,284 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 31,600 shares. Advisory Limited reported 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Bancorp Of America De invested in 0% or 68,848 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc has 12,570 shares. 78 are held by Aviance Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 6,193 shares.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 89,150 shares to 4,300 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 131,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,725 shares, and cut its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 4,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Airways Stk (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 501,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON).