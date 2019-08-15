Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Trimmed Raytheon Stk (RTN) Position; Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) Sentiment Is 1.67

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Raytheon Stk (RTN) stake by 71.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 49,900 shares as Raytheon Stk (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 20,200 shares with $3.68M value, down from 70,100 last quarter. Raytheon Stk now has $49.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $178.71. About 1.02M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.47, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 10 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 6 cut down and sold their stakes in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 930,826 shares, down from 1.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1.36M shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 526,036 shares. 1,979 were accumulated by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 1,965 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Forbes J M & Llp has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Aspiriant Ltd Llc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wells Fargo Mn reported 2.09 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 2,670 were accumulated by Thomas White International Limited. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability holds 2.58% or 19,683 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 29,438 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Btc Capital Inc holds 1,285 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,292 shares. Harvey Management holds 33,015 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. 19,059 are held by First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Investment Services.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 14.26% above currents $178.71 stock price. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 3. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research given on Tuesday, June 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18M for 15.51 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 152,522 shares traded or 20.88% up from the average. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) has risen 3.01% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.01% the S&P500.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The company has market cap of $219.65 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund for 37,114 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc owns 31,188 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Asset Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 12,250 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 84,997 shares.