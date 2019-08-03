Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Trimmed Its Wpx Energy (Call) (WPX) Stake; Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Sentiment Is 0.96

Hallmark Financial Services Inc (HALL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 24 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 25 cut down and sold equity positions in Hallmark Financial Services Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 10.87 million shares, down from 11.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hallmark Financial Services Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 21 Increased: 18 New Position: 6.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (WPX) stake by 84.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 1.07M shares as Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (WPX)’s stock declined 21.09%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 200,000 shares with $2.62 million value, down from 1.27M last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc (Call) now has $3.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 8.67M shares traded or 14.36% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) stake by 10,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Axis Cptl Hldngs Stk (NYSE:AXS) stake by 379,300 shares and now owns 550,000 shares. Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) was raised too.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $29.56M for 33.71 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WPX Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17 target in Monday, April 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Williams Capital Group. The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 486,793 shares. Van Eck Associates invested in 2.91M shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Art Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.21% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Peconic Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 6.00M shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Hudock Cap Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 105 shares. Aperio Gru Lc accumulated 0.01% or 177,251 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Co reported 50 shares stake. Moreover, Tortoise Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 701,793 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc invested 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 177 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 3.43% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. for 685,575 shares. Cove Street Capital Llc owns 1.69 million shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Roumell Asset Management Llc has 1.15% invested in the company for 45,274 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Staley Capital Advisers Inc has invested 0.69% in the stock. Zpr Investment Management, a Florida-based fund reported 30,695 shares.

Analysts await Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. HALL’s profit will be $6.16M for 11.15 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.68% EPS growth.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $274.75 million. The firm operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal divisions. It has a 11.14 P/E ratio. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri.