Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Trimmed Its Teradata (TDC) Stake by $4.95 Million; Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Cut Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) Holding by $1.44 Million as Stock Declined

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 102,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 211,084 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 313,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 2.76M shares traded or 46.73% up from the average. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 34C TO 36C, EST. 36C; 19/03/2018 SUNSTONE DEVELOPMENT 603612.SS SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 516 PCT Y/Y AT 547.8 MLN YUAN; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Net $48M-Net $51M; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SHO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 22/03/2018 – Asetek: Sunstone Capital divests part of Asetek holding; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHO); 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Rev $271.4M; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO 34c-36c/Share; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 25 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR Decreased 0.7% to $160.54 in 1Q

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Teradata Corp (TDC) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 1.29M shares traded or 12.76% up from the average. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Phenom People Announces Speakers for First Annual IAMPHENOM Conference; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.58 TO $0.64; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 25/05/2018 – Teradata Operations, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/25/2018; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY REV. ABOUT $2.15B TO $2.18B, EST. $2.18B; 08/03/2018 – TERADATA NAMES MARTYN ETHERINGTON CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Adj EPS 17c-Adj EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Fin Gru reported 0.02% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Mufg Americas Holding Corp reported 236 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fil Limited has 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stevens Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 25,135 shares. Weiss Multi has 110,000 shares. Philadelphia Trust Company holds 28,669 shares. Art Advsr has invested 0.1% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Brown Advisory holds 9,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 103,482 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 60,899 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Lpl Finance Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Panagora Asset stated it has 563,452 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 25,682 were reported by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership stated it has 32,860 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $347,603 activity.

Analysts await Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. TDC’s profit will be $29.03 million for 30.98 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Teradata Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 10,966 shares to 17,766 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold SHO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,564 shares. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Acadian Asset Llc owns 30,360 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street holds 0.01% or 10.68M shares. Lasalle Invest Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 1.26% or 3.41 million shares. 38,375 were accumulated by Advsr Asset Management. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.32% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) or 33,614 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) or 17,679 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.02% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 119,350 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 32,252 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Stevens Capital Lp accumulated 90,798 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Macquarie Gp invested in 0% or 97,625 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Com owns 17,948 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SHO’s profit will be $62.96 million for 11.86 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.