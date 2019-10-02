Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Trimmed Its Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) Holding by $860,000; Share Price Declined; Enterprise Financial Services Trimmed Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position by $484,220

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 1.77 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 93.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 7,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 546 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34,000, down from 8,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 3.04 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.86 million for 14.25 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Kirr Marbach & Ltd In has invested 3.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.33% stake. Bailard holds 0.16% or 40,242 shares. Financial Architects holds 0% or 161 shares in its portfolio. Alberta Inv Mgmt owns 308,832 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 13,856 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ifrah Service Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Roundview Capital Ltd Com owns 20,035 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc accumulated 19,336 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 428,807 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Investments Lc reported 106,485 shares. 15,528 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc. Citigroup Inc holds 943,804 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. 7,246 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares with value of $498,873 were bought by Patel Bhavesh V..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc reported 600,072 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs reported 1,720 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.03% stake. Utah Retirement System holds 0.09% or 56,216 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 1,150 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 24,900 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% or 20,307 shares. Oakworth Capital invested in 1,081 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 81,086 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 823,733 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Company Tn has 400 shares. Natl Bank reported 0.11% stake. D E Shaw & has invested 0.22% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.08% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $3.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 352,367 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $63.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) by 74,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ftse/Xinhua China 25 (FXI).