Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Trimmed Edwards Lifescience Corporat (EW) Stake By $955,000; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Lifted Cbl & Assoc Pptys (CBL) Position By $358,271

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (CBL) stake by 289.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired 358,271 shares as Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (CBL)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 481,822 shares with $747,000 value, up from 123,551 last quarter. Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc now has $143.22M valuation. The stock decreased 4.80% or $0.0416 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8256. About 776,240 shares traded. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) has declined 80.45% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CBL & Associates Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBL); 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FFO, AS ADJUSTED, GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – CBL Properties Year-to-Date Sales off to Strong Start and Exceed National Average; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss $10.3M; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Sees FY EPS 4c-EPS 13c; 16/05/2018 – CBL Properties Announces New Entertainment Anchor at Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Backs FY FFO $1.70/Shr-FFO $1.80/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q FFO 42c/Shr

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Edwards Lifescience Corporat (EW) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 5,000 shares as Edwards Lifescience Corporat (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 15,000 shares with $2.87M value, down from 20,000 last quarter. Edwards Lifescience Corporat now has $45.68B valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $216.53. About 2.04M shares traded or 59.12% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN

More notable recent CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CBL Properties Responds to NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CBL reports on mall transformation progress – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.’s (CBL) CEO Stephen Lebovitz on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) stake by 14,520 shares to 557,944 valued at $66.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) stake by 53,596 shares and now owns 120,875 shares. Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold CBL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 130.47 million shares or 0.11% less from 130.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Susquehanna Int Gp Llp holds 175,557 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). 455 were accumulated by Parkside Fin Bankshares. Meeder Asset Inc owns 1,193 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 267,590 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Fmr Limited Liability owns 0% invested in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) for 1 shares. Zweig accumulated 905,498 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Parsec Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). State Street accumulated 7.19M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 73,324 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Prudential Inc has invested 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Raymond James & Associates has 13,853 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL).

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) stake by 230,000 shares to 250,000 valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dycom Inds Inc (Call) (NYSE:DY) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) was raised too.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences Shares Fall As FDA Reports Recall Of Sapien 3 Ultra – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Examination Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $259.49M for 44.01 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.