Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Raised Lyondellbasell Industries (Call) (LYB) Stake by $214.68 Million; Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stake Has Boosted by Ejf Capital Llc

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (Call) (LYB) by 8052.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 2.53M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217.68 million, up from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.70 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 22.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 185,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.65 million, up from 818,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 775,489 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M (Put) (NYSE:MMM) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 7,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. The insider AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Summit Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.83% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Sit Investment Associate Incorporated accumulated 22,350 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.56% or 92,728 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 3,400 were accumulated by Beacon Fincl Grp Inc. 40,153 were reported by Burney. 101,372 are held by Arvest Retail Bank Division. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 6,417 shares. First Allied Advisory Service invested in 0.18% or 60,477 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Pointstate Lp holds 87,900 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 93,680 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Management Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 527 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,134 shares. 11,790 were accumulated by Profund Advsr Limited Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 17,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Plc stated it has 332,479 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 49,637 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Lc holds 0.01% or 84,760 shares. The New Jersey-based Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Shell Asset Mgmt has 43,011 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia accumulated 34,600 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Texas Permanent School Fund has 149,637 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 33,819 shares. 34,406 are held by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Atlanta Management L L C reported 14.44M shares. Paloma Ptnrs Co holds 0.01% or 28,812 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% or 98,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Co has 0.12% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).