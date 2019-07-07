Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Raised Holding in Hunt (Jb) Trans Svcs (JBHT) as Share Price Declined; Bogle Investment Management LP Lowered Its Cadence Design Sys Com (CDNS) Holding as Share Value Rose

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hunt (Jb) Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 186,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.84M, up from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hunt (Jb) Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $90.86. About 366,139 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 22.80% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Revenue Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com (CDNS) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 11,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 284,443 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07M, down from 296,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 1.24M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 62.93% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 02/05/2018 – Cadence Innovus Implementation System Speeds Development of New Realtek DTV SoC Solution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cadence Design Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNS); 22/03/2018 – CADENCE MINERALS PLC KDNC.L – EXPLORATION PROGRAMME ON LITHIUM ASSETS IN ARGENTINA COMMENCES; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts lndustry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 09/05/2018 – Global MEMS Design Contest Winners Announced; 05/03/2018 Cadence Minerals Says Macarthur Finds Cobalt, Nickel at Australia Project; 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $101.17M for 51.67 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Navellier & Incorporated holds 69,379 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 4,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 38,130 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 0.08% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 458,505 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.07% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 2.38M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co has 1,200 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 32,398 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 1,028 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd has 30,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus has 639 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 85,300 shares. Huntington Bancorporation accumulated 253 shares or 0% of the stock.

