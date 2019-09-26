Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Raised By $10.62 Million Its Papa Johns Intl Co (PZZA) Stake; Coca Cola Co (KO) Has 0.89 Sentiment

Coca Cola Co (KO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 581 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 651 sold and reduced positions in Coca Cola Co. The active investment managers in our database now have: 2.79 billion shares, up from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Coca Cola Co in top ten positions increased from 53 to 61 for an increase of 8. Sold All: 57 Reduced: 594 Increased: 449 New Position: 132.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Papa Johns Intl Co (PZZA) stake by 2414.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc acquired 241,472 shares as Papa Johns Intl Co (PZZA)’s stock declined 13.71%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 251,472 shares with $11.25M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Papa Johns Intl Co now has $1.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 605,423 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 42,600 shares to 5,000 valued at $749,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced American Axle & Mfg. (NYSE:AXL) stake by 575,000 shares and now owns 25,000 shares. Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 9,007 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Springowl Assocs Lc invested in 39,287 shares. 61,345 were reported by Nicholas Invest Ptnrs L P. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 352,934 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co reported 561,300 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 0.02% stake. Synovus Fincl holds 0% or 163 shares. Weiss Multi owns 251,472 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. California-based Diligent Invsts has invested 0.37% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Oz LP accumulated 66,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Mngmt reported 69,598 shares. Bares Capital Mngmt stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,460 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Papa John’s International has $7000 highest and $45 lowest target. $59.14’s average target is 15.60% above currents $51.16 stock price. Papa John’s International had 16 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 27. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $5600 target in Thursday, September 5 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) on Wednesday, August 28 to “Buy” rating.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $141,969 was made by SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL on Friday, May 17.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, makes and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of $232.57 billion. The firm primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages. It has a 33.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s sparkling beverages include nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, such as carbonated energy drinks, and carbonated waters and flavored waters.

Allen Holding Inc Ny holds 46.52% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company for 6.00 million shares. Capital City Trust Co Fl owns 852,581 shares or 17.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Troy Asset Management Ltd has 15.99% invested in the company for 7.50 million shares. The California-based Rwwm Inc. has invested 12.68% in the stock. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc, a Alabama-based fund reported 364,885 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.28 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 9.74 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has risen 13.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.