Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Raised Bunge LTD Stk (Call) (BG) Holding by $1.03 Million; Valuation Rose; Charter Trust Company Increases Holding in General Mills (GIS)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd Stk (Call) (BG) by 32.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 19,500 shares as the company's stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd Stk (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 571,023 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500.

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 50.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 14,065 shares as the company's stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 42,102 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 28,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 2.03M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,206 shares to 39,475 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,050 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten & Patten Tn reported 8,327 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stevens Management Lp stated it has 231,145 shares. New England Rech Mngmt stated it has 22,175 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. 59,792 are held by Smith Salley & Assocs. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com holds 100,010 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 3,000 are held by Kings Point Capital. Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.53% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 0.04% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 894,625 shares. California-based Ar Asset Management has invested 1.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 26,840 are held by Birmingham Mgmt Al. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx invested 0.12% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Wallace Cap Management, Texas-based fund reported 254,419 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 24,356 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,038 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, worth $205,600. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777. $2.00 million worth of stock was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Commonwealth Bankshares Of has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First Fincl In reported 0.01% stake. Estabrook Cap reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Cadence Management Lc accumulated 22,478 shares or 0.11% of the stock. D E Shaw And accumulated 23,077 shares. Cutter And Company Brokerage reported 0.14% stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 132,030 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 0% or 5,838 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 81,643 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 120 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Com invested in 5.79% or 440,868 shares. Lumina Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 8,500 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 424,449 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).