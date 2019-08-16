Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Lowered Its Seattle Genetic (SGEN) Stake by $438,000 as Market Value Rose; Carderock Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Verizon Communication (VZ) by $1.26 Million as Stock Value Declined

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communication (VZ) by 508.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 21,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 25,455 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 4,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communication for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 11.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Seattle Genetic Inc (SGEN) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Seattle Genetic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 624,189 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage lll or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with chemotherapy; 13/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – News On Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. (CASC) Now Under SGEN; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Rev $140.6M; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – RANDOMIZED, PHASE 2B METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN COMPARED TO XELODA FAILED TO MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American; 26/03/2018 – Astellas and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or Metast; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Apr 16

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ual Corp (NYSE:UAL) by 89,800 shares to 99,800 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 16,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Health Care Select Sector (XLV).

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.