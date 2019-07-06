Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Lowered Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $4.37 Million; Stock Price Rose; Amg National Trust Bank Has Increased Its Stake in Banco Santander S A (SAN) by $391,368 as Stock Price Rose

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Banco Santander S A (SAN) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 97,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 591,605 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 493,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Banco Santander S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 8.74M shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 30.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER HOLDINGS U.S.A INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – CEO SPAIN’S SANTANDER SAN.MC SAYS SEES SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT IN NET INTEREST INCOME IN SPAIN IN COMING QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER MEXICO 1Q LOANS MXN631.00B; 22/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Are the culprits of Spain’s underperformance becoming good bets?; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER SAN.MC SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 REMAINS POSITIVE; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATING TO NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY QUARZO CQS 2018 S.R.L; 12/04/2018 – SANTANDER SAN.MC – LAUNCHES BLOCKCHAIN-BASED FOREIGN EXCHANGE SERVICE IN FOUR COUNTRIES; 24/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Pft EUR2.05B; 23/03/2018 – SANTANDER PROPOSES 2 DIVIDEND PAYMENTS A YR FROM 2019: BOTIN; 18/04/2018 – Banco Santander Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, down from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.49M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13,300 shares to 66,957 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (ENZL) by 36,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,582 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

More notable recent Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Acquires La Jolla Commons in San Diego, California – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Salt Life Lager Expanding Across Southeast NYSE:DLA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Despite 737 MAX Grounding, US Airlines May Not Be Suffering – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Orcel set to sue Santander for â‚¬100M – FT – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Canopy, Aurora, and Aphria Stocks Fell up to 20% in May — and How They’re Faring in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability reported 0.11% stake. Wade G W And Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). St James Ltd Llc holds 644,150 shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,623 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors has 0.1% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 139,243 shares. Moreover, Welch Grp Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 203,751 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 63,773 shares. First Personal Fin Services reported 267 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 587,027 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Ww Asset owns 52,198 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 1.17 million are owned by Electron Partners Ltd Liability Corporation. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 14,334 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Lc stated it has 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 73% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 18% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $641.89M for 24.34 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 335,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $23.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 625,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR).