Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Lifted Servicenow (NOW) Position by $4.11 Million; Splunk (SPLK) Shareholder Halsey Associates Raised Holding

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Splunk (SPLK) by 1030.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 40,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 44,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Splunk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $115.62. About 398,931 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.85M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $7.62 during the last trading session, reaching $249.88. About 692,714 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Taylor Frigon Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.34% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Parametric Associate Lc has invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 77,260 shares. 2,052 are owned by Altfest L J & Company. Alberta Invest Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 6,000 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Co owns 1.33M shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd accumulated 529,614 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 5,273 shares. Peconic Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.43% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Wesbanco Bancshares has 26,261 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department holds 10 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 13,525 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Llc invested in 151,533 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 0% or 4,036 shares in its portfolio.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $559.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) by 7,491 shares to 34,412 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 11,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,621 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM).

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Res Prop (NYSE:EQR) by 46,165 shares to 328,835 shares, valued at $24.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,500 shares, and cut its stake in Conoco Phillips (Put) (NYSE:COP).