Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Increased Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $11.06 Million; Samlyn Capital Has Cut Its Position in Exelixis (EXEL) by $7.45 Million as Share Value Declined

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $157.7. About 2.84M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 40.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 324,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 478,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39M, down from 802,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 1.60 million shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Exelixis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXEL); 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice Pres, Strategy; 26/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd. On Other; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Celestial Dining: A Hungry Black Hole Is Discovered, Gorging on Stars; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice President, Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 58,248 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 80,400 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has 0.01% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Dock Street Asset Management Inc holds 108,153 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Qs Invsts Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 34,500 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Tekla Cap Lc has 0.66% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 678,467 shares. D E Shaw And holds 33,794 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 16,755 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 3.71 million shares stake. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc holds 1,909 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors invested in 0% or 1,736 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owns 21,325 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $3.94 million activity. FELDBAUM CARL B sold $1.11M worth of stock. On Friday, February 1 the insider SCANGOS GEORGE A sold $941,200. MORRISSEY MICHAEL sold $924,800 worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) on Wednesday, January 30.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 459,255 shares to 587,900 shares, valued at $138.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 2.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.28 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $75.44 million for 21.49 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 selling transactions for $21.91 million activity. The insider Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751. Allanson Joe had sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31M on Friday, February 1. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $923,058. Roos John Victor sold $17,779 worth of stock or 114 shares. Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares worth $1.59 million. Hawkins Mark J also sold $1.36M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 23.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $270,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 113,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,385 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).