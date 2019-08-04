Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Decreased Its Stake in Fedex (FDX) by $1.18 Million; Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Increased Holding

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 213,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 686,470 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.45M, up from 472,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.06 million shares traded or 13.74% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 33,500 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 1.92 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – ABC 36 News: BREAKING: Explosion reported at Lexington FedEx distribution center; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS PACKAGE DETONATED AT SAN ANTONIO SITE; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.58M for 12.79 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 526,878 shares to 5.93 million shares, valued at $57.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Put) (NASDAQ:GT) by 680,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 880,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Investments Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:WETF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,458 were reported by Capstone Invest Lc. Alps reported 2,719 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 14 shares. Leavell Inv owns 7,014 shares. Oppenheimer & accumulated 65,179 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested in 0% or 120 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.17% or 46,087 shares in its portfolio. Montecito Retail Bank And Tru holds 0.28% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 4,992 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 20 shares. Madison Investment Inc reported 26,900 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 1,888 are held by Concorde Asset Limited Company. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri holds 0.54% or 6,810 shares. Eastern Bancshares stated it has 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Fiduciary Tru Com holds 5,418 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 29,385 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. Another trade for 2,300 shares valued at $419,160 was made by MERINO JOHN L on Monday, February 4.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. $1.80 million worth of stock was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 19,460 shares to 767,322 shares, valued at $83.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 20,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,227 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).