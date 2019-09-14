Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Decreased Bp Plc (BP) Position by $4.12 Million as Valuation Declined; As Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Inverness Counsel Cut Its Position

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 100,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The hedge fund held 142,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.94 million, down from 242,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 4.04 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 12/04/2018 – PETROBRAS, BP FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE; 30/05/2018 – The London Report: Royal Dutch Shell and BP lead FTSE rally; 16/04/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY SPEAKS ON CARBON PRICING IN LONDON; 17/04/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: First quarter 2018 production; 06/03/2018 – AFS Partners with BP to Launch BP Global STEM Academies; 16/04/2018 – GETBACK SA GBK.WA – IN TALKS WITH BANK PKO BP S.A. AND POLSKI FUNDUSZ ROZWOJU S.A. ABOUT LOAN OF UP TO 250 MLN ZLOTYS; 09/03/2018 – ALVARO GRANADA, BP MEXICO FUEL DIRECTOR, SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – BP NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENTS EXPECTED TO COME ON STREAM IN ’20; 12/04/2018 – BP, Petrobras Form Strategic Alliance/

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 4,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 319,446 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.71M, down from 323,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28M shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – If J.P. Morgan’s Alexa use rises, it should allow the bank’s employees to focus on more complex service requests from its clients; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT RAISES BAM SHORT POSITION TO 1.04%: AFM; 18/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMRX.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $18 TARGET PRICE; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES; 03/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO TARGET $250 MILLION FOR SPECIAL SITUATIONS

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.52 billion for 12.62 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $3.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,500 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 352,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 25,483 shares. Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oppenheimer Co has invested 0.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Maryland-based Financial Advantage has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Calamos Lc has invested 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Welch Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,412 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability Co invested 1.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smith Salley & Assocs accumulated 165,583 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Woodmont Counsel Limited reported 0.92% stake. Cibc World Mkts invested 0.56% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Andra Ap stated it has 29,000 shares. Capital Mgmt Associate New York invested in 1.83% or 10,075 shares. Pioneer Financial Bank N A Or reported 2.93% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 2.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk reported 1.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

