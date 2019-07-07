Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Cut Zendesk (ZEN) Stake; Last Week Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Analysts

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 26.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 20,000 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)’s stock rose 11.85%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 55,000 shares with $4.68 million value, down from 75,000 last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $10.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.94. About 820,188 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63

Among 3 analysts covering Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ares Commercial Real had 7 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, January 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. The stock of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11. BTIG Research maintained the shares of ACRE in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. See Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $15.5 Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $15.5 Maintain

11/01/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Upgrade

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Zendesk Inc (ZEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zendesk’s Next Stop: $1 Billion In Revenues – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks for the Convenience Economy – Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Language I/O Enhances Zendesk Integration with Live Chat Translation – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk Announces New Self-service Experiences With Expanded AI-powered Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Four Corners Property Trust stake by 259,125 shares to 1.05M valued at $30.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Enterprise Prods Par (NYSE:EPD) stake by 28,020 shares and now owns 142,778 shares. Equity Res Prop (NYSE:EQR) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zendesk had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Tomoka Announces Closing of $3.8 Million Land Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growth’s Edibles Strategy Is Becoming More Clear – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $200,035 activity. $50,039 worth of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) was bought by Benjamin William Stephen on Wednesday, March 6. April Rand Scott bought $149,996 worth of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares while 33 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Barclays Public Ltd owns 9,398 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Tru Advsr L P has 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 48,226 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 636 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Bard has invested 0.98% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Jpmorgan Chase has 92,557 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc owns 21,579 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 7,200 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 2.71 million shares. 57,967 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Llc. Cambridge Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 10,611 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Nordea Inv Ab holds 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) or 16 shares.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $431.30 million. It provides a range of financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. It has a 11.32 P/E ratio. The firm originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity.