Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Cut Its Eaton (ETN) Position by $7.10 Million; Share Value Rose; Jabil (JBL) Valuation Rose While Invesco LTD Has Raised Position

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 70.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 260,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 628,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.85 million, up from 368,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $32.36. About 974,454 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/03/2018 – Jabil Expects to ‘Approach’ $21B of Revenue for the Yea; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Net $37.3M; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Beiersdorf, Jabil; 24/04/2018 – HP 3D Printing Drives Distributed Design, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Transformation With Jabil and Forecast 3D; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES IN MANUFACTURING SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 38c; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Expands in Israel with the Opening of Optics Technology Innovation Center

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp (ETN) by 81.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 85,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 19,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, down from 104,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $88.03. About 1.92M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Aberdeen Glbl Opp F (FAM) by 51,793 shares to 290,233 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 28,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,175 shares, and cut its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold JBL shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 7.64% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). California-based Aperio Gp Ltd has invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Commerce Comml Bank owns 22,399 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc stated it has 14.24M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 1,650 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 37,368 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gru has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has 11,843 shares. Next Fin Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 12,077 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 22,080 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 14,442 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 24,300 shares. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 7.02 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 8,187 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 16,224 shares.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $3.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 9,999 shares to 329,999 shares, valued at $19.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Finl Group (NYSE:AFG) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Tech Del (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Management Ny invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Field Main Savings Bank owns 12,375 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 0.11% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 30.50 million shares. 3,411 are owned by Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Limited Liability. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 75,650 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fincl Inc invested in 57,654 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Partnership holds 0.77% or 275,473 shares. Advisory Research Inc invested in 0.25% or 152,632 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company Lp accumulated 55,663 shares. First Fincl In, a Indiana-based fund reported 200 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Strategic Advsrs Limited Com holds 6,485 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.3% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Maverick Ltd holds 0.04% or 34,990 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 879,189 shares or 0.83% of the stock.