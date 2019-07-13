Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Boosted Servicenow (NOW) Position By $6.15 Million; Last Week Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58 target in Thursday, February 28 report. See Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) latest ratings:

22/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $66 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $58 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $58 Maintain

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc acquired 25,000 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 18.10%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 50,000 shares with $12.33 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $55.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $301.13. About 945,512 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.2. About 118,730 shares traded. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has declined 15.08% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical EGRX News: 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS GENERIC VERSION OF ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC’S ORIGINAL VASOSTRICT FORMULATION; 16/05/2018 – EGRX GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE HYDROCHLORIDE; 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EAGLE TO SHIP 500ML ADMIXTURE PRODUCT IMMEDIATELY; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 R&D Expense of $46M-$50M, SG&A Expense of $61M-$64M; 16/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Granted Final FDA Approval for Bendamustine Hydrochloride Ready-to-Dilute Solution in a 500ml; 08/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA ACCEPTED FOR FILING BY; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.6M; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Cash and Cash Equivalents Were $95.7M at March 3

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company has market cap of $742.54 million. The firm offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. It has a 21.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s product candidates includes include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer.

More notable recent Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EGRX) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:EGRX) Whopping 457% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” on July 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 17% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow had 13 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, January 31. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $270 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 31 report. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of NOW in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $38.57 million activity. MILLER JEFFREY A had sold 7,397 shares worth $1.63 million on Friday, February 1. CODD RONALD E F sold 100,000 shares worth $22.01 million. $6.17 million worth of stock was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Friday, January 18. 7,750 shares valued at $1.71M were sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369. WADORS PATRICIA L had sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco accumulated 26,551 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Scout Invs Incorporated reported 374,873 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Advsr has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 38,609 shares. Lone Pine Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.46% or 1.71 million shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 102,078 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 54,890 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 21,711 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 1.01M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 103,877 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 0.08% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Axa holds 280,533 shares. Natixis reported 29,450 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 5,245 shares.