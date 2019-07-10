Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Boosted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding By $7.26 Million; Flushing Financial (FFIC)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC) investors sentiment is 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 38 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 37 trimmed and sold holdings in Flushing Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 21.55 million shares, up from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Flushing Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 34 Increased: 25 New Position: 13.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 300% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc acquired 30,000 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 1.08%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 40,000 shares with $9.72M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $20.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $215.53. About 803,296 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $18.74 million activity. On Friday, February 1 ZUK NIR sold $6.53M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 30,000 shares. On Friday, February 1 the insider MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65 million. $1.68M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by Klarich Lee on Tuesday, February 12. $1.87M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by BONVANIE RENE.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset LP has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 13,392 are held by Tuttle Tactical Mgmt. 2,567 are held by Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated. Natixis accumulated 63,384 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.07% or 3,515 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru has invested 0.16% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,334 shares. Barclays Plc owns 306,819 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has 8,582 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 89,128 shares. Clal Hldg Limited has 305,762 shares. 2,334 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation. The Washington-based Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Crosslink has 7.22% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 119,998 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 900 shares.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Tjx Co. Inc. (NYSE:TJX) stake by 10,538 shares to 81,335 valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allstate Corp (Put) (NYSE:ALL) stake by 1.02 million shares and now owns 49,500 shares. Chemical Finl Corp C (NASDAQ:CHFC) was reduced too.

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 41 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by BMO Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $300 target. Mizuho initiated Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $285 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Wednesday, February 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $280 target. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. FFIC’s profit will be $12.61M for 12.32 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Flushing Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 23,313 shares traded. Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) has declined 15.11% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIC News: 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial 1Q EPS 39c; 16/03/2018 Flushing Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flushing Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIC); 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP FFIC.O – QTRLY CORE DILUTED EPS WAS $0.37,DOWN 7.5% YOY; 25/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Flushing Financial; 19/04/2018 – Flushing Bank Leases New Chinatown Branch Location; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Reports Record Commercial Business Loan Originations; 10.5% Annualized Net Loan Growth; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $42.6 MLN, DOWN 1.0% QTR-OVER-QTR AND 1.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Flushing Bank that provides banking services and products primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company has market cap of $621.55 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit.