Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Boosted Holding in Camden Property Trust (CPT) as Share Price Rose; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake Lifted by Goodhaven Capital Management Llc

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 52,105 shares as the company's stock rose 2.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 397,115 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.31M, up from 345,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $106.97. About 199,647 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company's stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 5.01M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 50,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seattle Genetic Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Bank (NYSE:STT).

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares to 9,653 shares, valued at $11.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 79,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,211 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. $324,598 worth of stock was bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC on Monday, March 11. On Monday, January 28 the insider BLAKE FRANCIS S bought $249,743.

