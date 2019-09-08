Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Boosted Douglas Emmett (DEI) Holding by $41.00 Million; Share Value Declined; Telos Capital Management Cut Its At&T (T) Holding by $460,691; Valuation Rose

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 209.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 1.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.22 million, up from 489,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 526,827 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 21/03/2018 – TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA TAS.Ml – FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 61.4 MLN VS EUR 48 MLN YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS SAYS CALLING ON DOUGLAS EMMETT INC TO REFILE ITS PROXY STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS THERE ARE NO PLANS FOR ANOTHER CAPITAL INCREASE ON THE TABLE, CONFIRMS RESTRUCTURING PLANS TIMELINES; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED BY 9.1% TO $212.2 MILLION; 10/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS COMPLETED SECURITISATION DEAL FOR SALE OF BAD LOAN PORTFOLIO OF 24.1 BLN EUROS AND RECEIVED INVESTMENT GRADE RATING FOR SENIOR TRANCHE; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED BY 1.4% TO $93.3 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS IFRS9 FIRST TIME ADOPTION IMPACT ON EQUITY REVISED SLIGHTLY UP TO 1.4 BLN EUROS FROM INITIAL ESTIMATE OF 1.2 BLN EUROS – SLIDE; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR FFO/SHR; 27/04/2018 – FORMER MONTE DEI PASCHI EXECS FABRIZIO VIOLA AND ALESSANDRO PROFUMO SENT TO TRIAL IN MILAN ON ALLEGED MARKET RIGGING AND ACCOUNTING FRAUD; 06/04/2018 – INTESA SANPAOLO SPA ISP.Ml – FILES PROJECT OF INCORPORATION OF CASSA DEI RISPARMI Dl FORLÍ E DELLA ROMAGNA

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 14,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 23,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, down from 38,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,860 are held by Pnc Finance Grp Inc. Glenmede Trust Na holds 105 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc holds 7,113 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Incorporated holds 0% or 11,298 shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 12,403 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 85,734 shares. Swiss National Bank owns 294,200 shares. Blackrock stated it has 20.18 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated holds 717,433 shares. Fort Lp reported 0.01% stake. Aperio Grp Ltd Com invested 0% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 171,750 shares. Oakbrook Lc has 8,800 shares. 231,600 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec.

More notable recent Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Douglas Emmett Acquires 350 Unit Multifamily Property, Extends Debt Maturities For Ten Years At 3.25% Per Annum – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Southern Company Scores 100 Percent on Disability Equality Index – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Brown-Forman Named One of the DEI ® Best Places to Work – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ms. Johnese Spisso Elected as Director of Douglas Emmett – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Co. Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10,538 shares to 81,335 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 44,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,349 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.75B for 9.64 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Activision, AT&T, Boeing, Ford, Nike, Square And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brazil regulator postpones action on AT&T/Time Warner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.