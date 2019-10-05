Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Boosted By $910,000 Its Novartis Adr (NVS) Stake; Virtusa Has 1.32 Sentiment

Virtusa Corp (VRTU) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 83 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 63 cut down and sold their equity positions in Virtusa Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 26.36 million shares, up from 26.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Virtusa Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 2 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 45 Increased: 65 New Position: 18.

P.A.W. Capital Corp holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation for 75,000 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 98,737 shares or 3.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has 2.16% invested in the company for 982,292 shares. The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has invested 1.96% in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 211,453 shares.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 155,906 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) has declined 13.96% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Adj EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Rev $1.230B-$1.270B; 22/05/2018 – Virtusa Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Independent Study Commissioned by Virtusa Finds 85 Percent of Businesses Plan to Invest in Digital Transformation in 2018; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities With The Acquisition Of ETouch; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA EXPANDS DIGITAL ENGINEERING WITH PURCHASE OF ETOUCH; 07/03/2018 Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 EPS 50c-EPS 66c; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology services company. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. It has a 45.82 P/E ratio. The firm also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services.

Analysts await Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.34 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. VRTU’s profit will be $10.28 million for 25.77 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Virtusa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $212,500 activity.