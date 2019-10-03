Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Decreased Target (TGT) Position by $5.59 Million; Share Price Rose; Imax (IMAX) Shareholder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Stake as Valuation Declined

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 79.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 65,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 16,500 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 81,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $105.44. About 1.39 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 61.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 301,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 191,440 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 493,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 60,455 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/04/2018 – VOX TO OPEN FOUR-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN RIYADH “IN COMING DAYS” INCLUDING FIRST IMAX SCREEN; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019; 18/05/2018 – Imax Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – CO, CINEWORLD RENEW 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS FOR ALL 55 SITES AND EXPECT ALL IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022; 19/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX® Theatres to Circuit; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 24/04/2018 – IMAX:LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REV. SHARING ARRANGEMENT; 07/03/2018 Hovione Sells the iMAX Business

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $44.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 77,197 shares to 303,826 shares, valued at $26.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (NASDAQ:BABY).

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.08 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $8.66M for 38.55 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.13% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.81M for 22.53 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $3.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifescience Corporat (NYSE:EW) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (Put) (NYSE:MPC) by 91,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Papa Johns Intl Co (NASDAQ:PZZA).