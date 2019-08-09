Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Decreased Its Position in Essent Group LTD (ESNT) by $1.08 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Share Value Declined, Dean Investment Associates Has Lowered by $955,472 Its Holding

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 8,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 25,219 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 33,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $91.91. About 772,972 shares traded or 1.66% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86M, down from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 394,486 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 15,900 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The stated it has 28,596 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1,300 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Comm Lc. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,344 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 251 shares stake. Panagora Asset stated it has 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Landscape Capital Llc stated it has 0.18% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Nomura Asset holds 0.05% or 45,256 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Com Inc reported 13,742 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc has invested 0.1% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Stadion Money Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,057 shares. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 0.02% or 122,987 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Llc has 0.14% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 290,034 shares.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Genuine Parts buys remaining 65% stake of Australian industrial distributor – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 14,125 shares to 114,306 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $215.18 million for 15.63 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 15,659 shares. Ftb holds 0% or 25 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 180,144 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Lc reported 0.04% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.25% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 254,861 shares. Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0.1% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 10,130 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 16,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 216,859 shares. Weiss Multi holds 250,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Walthausen Co Ltd Liability Com reported 95,980 shares. 15,618 are owned by Navellier And Associates Inc. Eqis Capital Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 6,329 shares.