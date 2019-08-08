Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Decreased Allstate (Put) (ALL) Position; Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Raymond James Financial had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $93 target in Monday, April 15 report. See Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $92.0000 95.0000

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $87 New Target: $93 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $92 New Target: $94 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Buy New Target: $96 Initiates Coverage On

06/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Allstate Corp (Put) (ALL) stake by 95.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 1.02 million shares as Allstate Corp (Put) (ALL)’s stock rose 9.59%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 49,500 shares with $4.66 million value, down from 1.07 million last quarter. Allstate Corp (Put) now has $35.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 1.17M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raymond James Q3 brokerage, i-banking revenue fall Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raymond James Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:RJF) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Steward Partners Continues Impressive Firm Growth with New Office and Team in Austin – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Raymond James Financial, Inc. shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management invested in 91 shares. 8,645 are owned by Huntington Natl Bank. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0% or 154 shares. Financial Management Professionals owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree invested in 702 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.02% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Parkside Fin Financial Bank And Tru stated it has 130 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 3,097 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.41% or 94,195 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 280,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 523,378 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd accumulated 0.23% or 13,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 24,884 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Bb&T Securities holds 8,813 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

The stock increased 1.47% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 564,795 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.91 billion. The firm operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other divisions. It has a 10.93 P/E ratio. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware reported 6,154 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 72,496 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.2% or 106,519 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability accumulated 7,153 shares. 30 were accumulated by Hillsdale Inv Management. Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,261 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company stated it has 9,069 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 129,413 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 2,197 are owned by Hilltop. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 31,100 shares. Financial Counselors holds 0.09% or 22,774 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, a Netherlands-based fund reported 29,000 shares. 3,313 were reported by Fort Washington Inv Oh. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 2.91M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt has 0.04% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” on August 05, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “J. C. Penney Company, Inc. Addresses NYSE Listing Standards – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “4 Cheap Oil And Gas Stocks Now Selling Below Book Value, All NYSE-Listed. – Forbes” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “CNBCâ€™s Tim Seymour On His NYSE-Traded Cannabis ETF, CNBS: Itâ€™s All About Risk-Adjusted Returns – Forbes” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Allstate had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 12. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, May 29.