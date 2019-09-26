Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Boosted Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $1.03 Million; Stock Value Rose; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raised Its Pnm Res (PNM) Holding by $605,000

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (PNM) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 210,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.74M, up from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Pnm Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 78,238 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 6, ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, AMENDING ITS $150 MLN TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16/DILUTED SHARE; 08/03/2018 – MORE OPEN-SOURCE EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDED: PNM CEO; 15/05/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS UNIT ISSUED $350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ PNM Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNM); 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE PNM RESOURCES SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #4 ON CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 and 2019 Ongoing Earnings Guidance; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Pnm Resources Senior Unsecured Notes; Outlook Positive; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16 PER DILUTED SHARE

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42 million, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $282.86. About 1.88M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Dominion reported 28,432 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Company reported 1,116 shares. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada holds 4,997 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stephens Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 395 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 700,108 shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc invested in 16,684 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Ckw Fincl Grp invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Ri owns 3,700 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Charter Tru owns 2,536 shares. Missouri-based Atwood Palmer has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 4,394 shares. M&T Bancshares has 0.13% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 85,235 shares. Eastern Bancshares holds 70,187 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc by 248,698 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Bank (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold PNM shares while 74 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 70.56 million shares or 0.33% more from 70.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 40,067 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Investors Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 33,157 shares. Sg Americas Lc has 10,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Pnc Ser Grp holds 4,338 shares. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Bessemer Group owns 107,600 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv reported 721,272 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 49,839 are held by Sei. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated accumulated 29,997 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Cap Inc New by 79,503 shares to 884,937 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 14,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,631 shares, and cut its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).