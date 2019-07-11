Weiss Asset Management LP Upped Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake by $1.72 Million; Share Value Rose; Dexcom (DXCM) Share Price Declined While Capital World Investors Lifted Its Holding

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 185.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 2.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.19 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.05 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $152.5. About 614,056 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM)

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 436,613 shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Consultants Inc owns 19,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Addison Cap Communications holds 0.17% or 13,823 shares. First Foundation reported 0.7% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fmr Llc holds 2 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Lakeview Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.25% or 25,762 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 327,346 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp reported 44,582 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 152,437 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs holds 0.02% or 364,468 shares in its portfolio. Hl Services Llc reported 359,077 shares. Bb&T Secs accumulated 208,291 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc owns 0.13% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 20,097 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability holds 694,396 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory, Georgia-based fund reported 194,410 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $633,200 were bought by Baker James C on Wednesday, May 22.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr by 706,788 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 11.90 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Advisory Rech Incorporated holds 4,588 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 5,783 shares. Spark Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.29% or 51,800 shares. Jennison Associate has invested 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). D E Shaw Comm reported 537,758 shares. Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0.03% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). New England Rech & invested in 2,550 shares. M&T Bank Corporation reported 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Citigroup reported 43,015 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 22,800 were accumulated by Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk). Synovus Corporation owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ardevora Asset Management Llp invested in 0.74% or 238,800 shares.

