Weiss Asset Management LP Upped Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding by $1.72 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Sns Financial Group Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $311,272

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 522,144 shares traded or 36.60% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,993 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 46,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 4.55M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 432,207 shares to 927,517 shares, valued at $19.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 27,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 26.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86M. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100. Another trade for 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million was made by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 19,049 shares valued at $1.81M was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Ltd Llc reported 0.06% stake. Stack Fin Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 96,624 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 8,374 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Kcm Investment Limited Liability Co reported 186,647 shares stake. Brouwer And Janachowski Lc holds 0.05% or 2,614 shares. St Germain D J reported 1.89% stake. King Wealth stated it has 10,645 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Westchester Management stated it has 88,070 shares. Penobscot Mgmt has 1.68% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 76,107 shares. Allen Invest Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meritage Port reported 4,540 shares. Willis Invest Counsel owns 41,900 shares. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 3.76% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blue Capital owns 14,589 shares. Drexel Morgan Communication holds 27,451 shares or 2.53% of its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $80,515 were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.