Weiss Asset Management LP Upped Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding by $1.72 Million; Holder Litespeed Management Raised Bunge Limited (BG) Position

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 383,350 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.82. About 880,225 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Agribusiness EBIT View to $800M-$1B; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 14/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 14; 14/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 14; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 30; 22/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 22; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.21875/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 20

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bunge Global Headquarters to Move to St. Louis – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 354,168 were reported by Parametric Port Associate Lc. Andra Ap has 0.08% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). United Automobile Association has 67,345 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 8,458 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Com owns 1.07 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 13,313 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) owns 476 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. World Asset Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,615 shares. Amer Gp reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). The New York-based Meyer Handelman has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of invested in 62,877 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.11M shares. Regions Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Ltd holds 0.14% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 651,900 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00 million. Another trade for 19,750 shares valued at $1.01M was made by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream: The MLP Story Remains Strong, But Better Funds Available – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The 8% Income Portfolio: High Income With Lower Volatility (And Market-Beating Returns) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buyers Strike, Market Shuts Down – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $80,515 worth of stock was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Capital has 13,823 shares. Cohen Steers reported 439,276 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 26,026 shares. Moreover, Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.76% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 694,396 shares. Smith Moore holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 10,557 shares. Twele Inc accumulated 22,341 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 5,800 shares. Tocqueville Asset L P, New York-based fund reported 48,100 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com has 1,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 55,318 are owned by Lpl Fincl Lc. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Lc holds 484,338 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Leavell Management holds 0.04% or 22,469 shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 9,029 shares. Kings Point, a New York-based fund reported 55,250 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 23.50 million shares to 2.99 million shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leisure Acquisition Corp by 341,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,484 shares, and cut its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (NYSE:GDV).