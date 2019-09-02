Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed Seabridge Gold (SA) Position By $4.29 Million; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Cytokinetics, (CYTK)

Among 3 analysts covering Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cytokinetics Inc has $21 highest and $11 lowest target. $15’s average target is 6.76% above currents $14.05 stock price. Cytokinetics Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. See Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) latest ratings:

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) stake by 24.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 357,416 shares as Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)’s stock rose 19.98%. The Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 1.12 million shares with $13.85M value, down from 1.48 million last quarter. Seabridge Gold Inc now has $993.06 million valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 326,278 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Cytokinetics, Incorporated shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 5.67% less from 38.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 31,378 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp owns 0% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 6,701 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 207,239 shares stake. Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). 84,918 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 37,148 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 2,066 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) or 62,400 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc stated it has 12,700 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). State Street has 2.04 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 18,777 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 472,840 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors owns 17,571 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 311,350 shares.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company has market cap of $819.23 million. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on November, 13. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.