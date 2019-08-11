Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) by $1.97 Million as Shares Rose; Check Capital Management Has Boosted Its Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $386,400 as Market Valuation Declined

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.82M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 1.28 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 79,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 107,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.53. About 142,843 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES FOR UNDISCLOSED CASH CONSIDERATION; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $212M-$228M; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 980 shares. Mangrove Prtn reported 5.18% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Intrust State Bank Na reported 0.07% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Strs Ohio invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,750 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1,667 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Com invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Hawk Ridge Lp invested 1.84% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). D E Shaw & Company, New York-based fund reported 7,102 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Llc holds 27,914 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Prudential Fin reported 18,737 shares stake. Bluemountain Capital Ltd reported 737 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (Prn) by 500,000 shares to 7.50 million shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc by 1.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisi Co.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 5,600 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor (NYSE:SU) by 51,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.09% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Earnest Partners Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Snyder Capital Mngmt Lp holds 427,402 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Company holds 170,320 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assocs holds 18,900 shares. 41,940 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability. Moreover, Amg Funds Limited has 1.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Park West Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.40 million shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Park Presidio Capital Limited Liability Company reported 2.94M shares. 53,490 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mgmt. Graybill Bartz Assocs Limited invested in 119,845 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Cap Investment Services Of America Incorporated has invested 1.58% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd invested in 0.02% or 16,700 shares. D E Shaw has 1.55M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.