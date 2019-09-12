Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed By $1.90 Million Its Seabridge Gold (SA) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish Mondi plc (LON:MNDI)

Among 3 analysts covering Mondi PLC (LON:MNDI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mondi PLC has GBX 2000 highest and GBX 1850 lowest target. GBX 1950’s average target is 17.58% above currents GBX 1658.5 stock price. Mondi PLC had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 5 by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 1850 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, June 7 with “Buy”. See Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2070.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) stake by 13.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 145,850 shares as Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)’s stock rose 19.98%. The Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 971,734 shares with $13.14M value, down from 1.12M last quarter. Seabridge Gold Inc now has $848.95M valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 626,664 shares traded or 20.93% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More news for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Hereâ€™s why Adecoagro S.A.â€™s (NYSE:AGRO) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Boasting A 14% Return On Equity, Is Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” and published on September 02, 2019 is yet another important article.

Among 2 analysts covering Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seabridge Gold has $25.4000 highest and $24.6 lowest target. $25’s average target is 85.32% above currents $13.49 stock price. Seabridge Gold had 6 analyst reports since April 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, September 9.

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on November, 13. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased Vistra Energy Corp stake by 574,705 shares to 667,205 valued at $61.76M in 2019Q2. It also upped T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 83,875 shares and now owns 195,436 shares. Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co was raised too.

The stock increased 0.52% or GBX 8.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1658.5. About 1.37M shares traded. Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. The company has market cap of 8.15 billion GBP. The Company’s products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, white-top kraftliners, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry. It has a 10.25 P/E ratio. The firm serves agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverage, farming and agriculture, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing paper, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries.