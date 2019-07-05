Weiss Asset Management LP Stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Has Lowered by $304,500; Baxter Bros Cut Position in Snap On Com (SNA) as Market Value Rose

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Snap On Inc Com (SNA) by 27.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,277 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $826,000, down from 7,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $162.81. About 341,806 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $487.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 37,362 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 29,000 shares to 181,000 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenzing Acquisition Corp by 126,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Alberton Acquisition Corp.

More news for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: RIV And FTF Rights Offerings – Seeking Alpha” on October 07, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DEX Tender Offer Live – Seeking Alpha” and published on October 16, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $3.21 earnings per share, up 3.22% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.11 per share. SNA’s profit will be $177.84M for 12.68 P/E if the $3.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 365,357 shares. Hl Fincl Services holds 0.01% or 2,545 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank owns 6,927 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Jacobs & Ca, California-based fund reported 15,675 shares. Howland Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Polaris Greystone Fincl Lc owns 114,408 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Company Ltd reported 2,426 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Gates Capital Inc has 489,701 shares for 3.42% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd invested in 0.02% or 884,058 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.16% or 146,465 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $60,833 activity.