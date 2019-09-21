Weiss Asset Management LP Stake in Ii Vi (IIVI) Raised by $2.11 Million as Stock Price Rose; Eqis Capital Management Cut Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Holding by $347,847 as Share Price Declined

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 2,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 3,891 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $552,000, down from 6,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $138.64. About 363,249 shares traded or 9.99% up from the average. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 22/05/2018 – SIGNALFX SAYS $45 MLN IN SERIES D FUNDING LED BY GENERAL CATALYST WITH PARTICIPATION FROM ANDREESSEN HOROWITZ, CHARLES RIVER VENTURES; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Completes The Acquisition Of MPI Research; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EXPECTS TO RESPOND TO FDA ABOUT CRL WITH A COMPLETE SUBMISSION TO FDA WITHIN 90 DAYS; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $5.77-Adj EPS $5.92; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: FDA CRL Identified Four Deficiencies; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Focuses on the Future of Oncology at AACR Annual Meeting 2018

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 64.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 58,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 148,882 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, up from 90,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 3.52M shares traded or 354.31% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.

Analysts await Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. CRL’s profit will be $79.56M for 21.26 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

