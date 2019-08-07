Weiss Asset Management LP Stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Has Decreased by $998,928; Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) Holder Southeast Asset Advisors Increased Position

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 47,568 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 33,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 81,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 159,440 shares traded or 14.02% up from the average. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 9,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 26,110 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $83.24. About 766,668 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Rev $3.94B; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 28/03/2018 – DOLLARDAYS REPORTS JIM JACOBS AS NEW CFO

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor by 1.45M shares to 2.64M shares, valued at $26.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pensare Acquisition Corp by 1.45M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

